Karnataka CM Shivakumar launches Rs 215-crore development plan for Saundatti Yellamma shrine

BELAGAVI: The state government has launched a Rs 215 crore comprehensive development plan for the famous Renuka Yellamma temple at Yellammana Gudda in Saundatti taluk, aiming to provide world-class infrastructure for devotees and transform the shrine into a major religious tourism destination.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who laid the foundation stone for various development works on Monday, said a special authority had been constituted to streamline the development and management of the temple, which attracts devotees from across Karnataka and other states.
The government was committed to preserving the shrine's religious significance, cultural heritage and traditions while improving facilities for the millions of devotees who visit it, he said.
Shivakumar added that the government was considering a special plan to make better use of gold ornaments belonging to temples for deity decoration and enhancing the devotee experience.
MLA H K Patil said the development plan would address the needs of the large number of devotees visiting the shrine. A queue complex would be built to reduce waiting time under the sun, with special facilities for senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities.
A large-scale annadasoha facility, capable of accommodating around 6,000 people at a time, is also planned. Arrangements to provide fodder for cattle brought by devotees, along with improved health, sanitation and crowd-management facilities, would receive priority, he said.
Speaking at the function Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar said the state’s Muzrai department had provided Rs 97 crore to the temple development authority. He urged officials to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe.
Shettar said a proposal had been submitted to establish a ‘temple tourism corridor’ linking prominent religious centres in Belagavi district, including Saundatti Yellamma, Chinchali Mayakka, Kokatnur Yellamma and Sulaibhavi Mahalakshmi temples. The initiative would promote religious tourism and boost local economic activity, he said.
Shivakumar said the government was also implementing welfare programmes for farmers, women and youth, including its five guarantee schemes. He cited the proposed benefits under the ‘Negilu Yogi’ scheme for poor farmers owning up to three acres and initiatives to simplify property and land records.
He added that Rs 45 crore had been allocated for the development of Saundatti town and a 100-bed hospital facility had been provided.
Saundatti MLA Vishwas Vaidya urged the government to expedite lake-filling projects to address water scarcity in Saundatti and Bailhongal taluks and improve rural healthcare infrastructure.
Several ministers, legislators, senior officials and representatives of the temple development authority attended the programme.