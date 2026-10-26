Karnataka CM Shivakumar launches Rs 215-crore development plan for Saundatti Yellamma shrine

BELAGAVI: The state government has launched a Rs 215 crore comprehensive development plan for the famous Renuka Yellamma temple at Yellammana Gudda in Saundatti taluk, aiming to provide world-class infrastructure for devotees and transform the shrine into a major religious tourism destination.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who laid the foundation stone for various development works on Monday, said a special authority had been constituted to streamline the development and management of the temple, which attracts devotees from across Karnataka and other states.

The government was committed to preserving the shrine's religious significance, cultural heritage and traditions while improving facilities for the millions of devotees who visit it, he said.

Shivakumar added that the government was considering a special plan to make better use of gold ornaments belonging to temples for deity decoration and enhancing the devotee experience.

MLA H K Patil said the development plan would address the needs of the large number of devotees visiting the shrine. A queue complex would be built to reduce waiting time under the sun, with special facilities for senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities.

A large-scale annadasoha facility, capable of accommodating around 6,000 people at a time, is also planned. Arrangements to provide fodder for cattle brought by devotees, along with improved health, sanitation and crowd-management facilities, would receive priority, he said.