Mangaluru man working in Israel goes missing; family seeks help

MANGALURU: Family of a Mangalorean who went missing in Israel has registered a missing complaint with the city police commissioner and written to the Indian Embassy in Israel seeking help to trace him.

According to Daisy Emmanuval, wife of Shadrak Emmanuval from Kodakkal at Kannur near Mangaluru, Shadrak went missing after October 16.

His wife in a letter dated October 21 to the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel and the Mangaluru police authorities said that Shadrak had travelled to Israel for employment purposes on May 16 this year and he had last contact with the family and friends on October 16 at around 8.05 pm.

"Since then, all attempts to establish communication with Shadrak via Whatsapp calls and local Israeli friends have been unsuccessful. We are extremely concerned about his safety and current whereabouts," Daisy wrote in the letter.

Shadrak, aged 41 had reached Israel on May 16 this year and had received a job at UCT Liquid Solutions Company located at Nof HaGalil, Nazareth in Israel through Mangaluru based recruitment agency Fernandes Group.

His wife has said that Shadrak was in last contact on October 16 at 8.05pm on video call on Whatsapp and last text message was seen at 8.49pm. "

His wife has urged the embassy to immediately take action in tracing him by coordinating with the Israeli police and relevant local authorities.

She has also urged authorities to contact the employer, recruitment agency or sponsor to verify his attendance, last known whereabouts and employment status and verify whether he has been admitted to any hospital, detained or otherwise come to the attention of local authorities.