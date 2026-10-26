Minister pulls up officials for spending Rs 400 crore on Ballari Nala project without forest clearance

BELAGAVI: Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy on Monday reprimanded officials for spending Rs 400 crore on the Ballari Nala project without obtaining forest clearance and questioned the prolonged delay in completing the project.

“What have you achieved by spending Rs 400 crore without forest department approval? What is the use of building canals without a dam?” he asked during a review meeting on irrigation projects under the North Zone of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam in Belagavi.

Pointing out that the project had been pending for nearly two decades, the minister questioned how construction had commenced without mandatory forest clearance. He warned officials against wasting public money and urged them to work responsibly and ensure that irrigation projects benefited farmers.

The estimated cost of the Ballari Nala project has increased from Rs 135 crore in 2005 to Rs 635 crore. He directed officials to obtain approval for the revised estimate from the corporation's board and secure forest clearance before proceeding with the tender process. He also ordered the immediate handover of land identified in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts for compensatory afforestation in a 1:2 ratio.