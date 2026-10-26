Minister pulls up officials for spending Rs 400 crore on Ballari Nala project without forest clearance

BELAGAVI: Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy on Monday reprimanded officials for spending Rs 400 crore on the Ballari Nala project without obtaining forest clearance and questioned the prolonged delay in completing the project.
“What have you achieved by spending Rs 400 crore without forest department approval? What is the use of building canals without a dam?” he asked during a review meeting on irrigation projects under the North Zone of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam in Belagavi.
Pointing out that the project had been pending for nearly two decades, the minister questioned how construction had commenced without mandatory forest clearance. He warned officials against wasting public money and urged them to work responsibly and ensure that irrigation projects benefited farmers.
The estimated cost of the Ballari Nala project has increased from Rs 135 crore in 2005 to Rs 635 crore. He directed officials to obtain approval for the revised estimate from the corporation's board and secure forest clearance before proceeding with the tender process. He also ordered the immediate handover of land identified in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts for compensatory afforestation in a 1:2 ratio.
Pertaining to the Rs 3,650 crore DPR for Hidkal dam,
The minister said a detailed project report (DPR) had been submitted for the repair and modernisation of canals under the Hidkal Dam project, including measures to prevent leakage. A dedicated officer would be appointed to ensure timely completion of the works, he added.
He directed officials to submit comprehensive details of the dam's left and right bank canals, command area and the Ballari Nala project.
Strengthening Markandeya dam
The minister instructed officials to undertake th strengthening works and obtain expert advice to prevent reservoir seepage. He said the State Government would press the Union Government for the release of Rs 92 crore required to complete pending works. Emphasising the importance of distribution canals, he directed officials to prioritise their completion, stating that a dam would serve little purpose without a proper distribution network.
Karnataka to approach Maharashtra over water diversion
The minister said Karnataka would approach Maharashtra through the Chief Minister to discuss reports that the neighbouring state was preparing to lift and divert river water between June and October. The move aims to protect the interests of Karnataka's farmers. He also said the state was considering a comprehensive irrigation law to improve project maintenance and prevent unauthorised pumping of water from canals.
The meeting reviewed 17 irrigation projects, including Hipparagi, Ghataprabha and Doodhganga. Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Managing Director Rathod, the zonal Chief Engineer and Executive Engineers attended.