No need for brass intervention in sting operation row, says DCM G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said that there was no need for the Congress high command to intervene immediately in the alleged sting operation targeting former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah, and urged CM DK Shivakumar and KPCC president BK Hariprasad to resolve the issue through discussions at the state level.

“There is no need to insist that the high command intervene immediately. The CM and the party president should discuss the issue and resolve it locally,” Parameshwara told reporters.

He said the party had a general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala to address such issues. Repeatedly expecting the high command to intervene in every matter would not help resolve problems, he said.

On reports that a team of senior Congress leaders might be sent to Karnataka to address the developments, Dr Parameshwara said he had no information about it.

Expressing concern that the controversy was overshadowing the government’s work, he said issues related to governance and development deserved greater public attention.