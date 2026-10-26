Pradeep Eshwar completes visiting 302 villages in outreach

BENGALURU: Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar has completed his 302nd village visit under the ‘Namma Urige Namma Shasakaru’ (Our Village, Our MLA) programme, aimed at taking government services closer to people.

He said he launched the initiative soon after being elected, recognising the need to take the administration to remote villages instead of making residents visit government offices seeking solutions.

Officials from departments concerned are called to the spot to address public grievances, with several issues resolved on the spot, he said. The programme focuses on problems related to roads, drinking water, drainage, electricity, basic infrastructure and public services.

He said the initiative seeks to serve residents irrespective of caste, religion or community, without discrimination. He said politics was a responsibility to serve people and that efforts would continue to coordinate with officials to resolve rural issues.