Siddaramaiah likely to meet Rahul on November 2

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah is likely to meet LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on November 2 to discuss the alleged sting operation targeting him, according to sources.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to travel to Delhi to participate in an AICC protest on November 1. He is understood to have sought an appointment with Rahul, who has reportedly given him time to meet on November 2.

The alleged sting operation has triggered a political controversy in Karnataka, with Siddaramaiah alleging a conspiracy to tarnish his image and blackmail him through a fabricated video. He has already lodged a complaint seeking an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the CCB police are investigating the case, focusing on the circulation of the video and the alleged network behind it.