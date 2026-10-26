Sugarcane price talks inconclusive; CM Shivakumar to meet farmers’ leaders again on Oct 29

BELAGAVI: Talks between Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and sugarcane farmers’ leaders ended without a decision on Monday, leaving demands for higher sugarcane prices unresolved.

With farmers insisting on a State Advised Price (SAP) of Rs 1,000 per tonne over and above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), Shivakumar said the government would hold another round of discussions with selected farmers’ representatives to work towards a solution.

Shivakumar cited the severe drought, mounting electricity subsidy expenditure and the state’s financial constraints, saying a lasting solution would require coordination with the Union government, sugar factory owners and other stakeholders. He urged farmers to remain patient and assured them that the government stood with them in their struggle.

The chief minister said Karnataka was facing one of its worst droughts in five decades, with inadequate rainfall affecting major river basins, including the Tungabhadra and Cauvery.

Groundwater levels had declined by around 38%, while the government was also grappling with drinking water shortages.

HESCOM had sought an additional Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore towards electricity bills for agricultural pump sets, he said. The government was spending around Rs 22,000 crore on electricity subsidies and power requirements for irrigation and lake-filling projects, he added.

Referring to last year’s additional payment of Rs 250 per tonne, Shivakumar said the government had paid its share of Rs 50 per tonne, accounting for 80% of its committed contribution, while sugar factories had failed to pay their share.

He said representatives of 81 sugar factories had participated in consultations and offered suggestions. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, whom he had invited to the meeting, could not attend because of another engagement. A Union government committee is scheduled to visit Karnataka on October 29, he added.

Shivakumar said he had spoken to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and other sugarcane-producing states to build pressure on the Centre to revise the FRP. However, he said providing an additional Rs 1,000 per tonne, as demanded by farmers, would be difficult under the present circumstances.

Reduced sugarcane cultivation, lower sugar production and restrictions on ethanol production had further complicated the situation, he said.

Former sugar minister Shivanand Patil also sought time to hold discussions with factory owners and the chief ministers of other states, pointing to declining groundwater levels and the need to protect standing sugarcane crops.