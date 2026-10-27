Amid drought, maize farmers stare at bleak prospects in Karnataka's Hassan

HASSAN: Severe drought conditions have resulted in widespread crop loss in Hassan district. The district administration has estimated the crop loss at Rs 724.4 crore.

Despite many farmers switching over from potato cultivation to maize, their lot has not improved. Over the last decade potato crops were being blighted by Angamari, a plant disease, making the switchover a must for many.

But drought has spoiled their plans.

Jayaramegowda in Dudda village is crestfallen after losing his maize crop in three acres. He had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from a commercial bank as well as Rs 1 lakh from money lenders five months ago. He has no other income to clear the loan. He was hoping that a good yield would get him around Rs 2.50 lakh but drought has dealt him a hard blow.

Now he is waiting for crop loss compensation from government. He blamed successive governments for not instituting a mechanism for scientific compensation for crop loss for farmers.

Jayaramegowda is not alone.

Hanumaiah, Krishnappa, Raganna, Dyavanna, Subbaswamy, Savitramma and Kariaiah are a few of the farmers with below five acres land holdings in Dudda and hit by crop loss due to the ongoing dry spell. All had sowed maize. They said they did not enter the fields once sowing was completed due to poor rain. The entire crop turned fodder for the cattle.

Subbaswamy and Krishnappa, who have one-and-half acres each, said they switched to maize from potato due to continuous crop loss. They have spent Rs 70,000 each so far but are yet to get a single rupee from the field.