BTS looks to become mecca for AI, robotics future makers

BENGALURU: IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday reviewed preparations for the 29th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026, scheduled to be held from November 17 to 19 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Under the theme AI & Beyond, the summit will bring together technology companies, startups, investors, researchers, policymakers and international stakeholders. More than 1,800 exhibitors are expected to showcase developments across artificial intelligence, DeepTech, biotechnology, electronics, semiconductors and other emerging technologies.

The summit is being organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

A major attraction will be the Robotics and Autonomous Systems pavilion, spread across more than 50,000 sqft and developed in partnership with Bharat1.ai. As many as 101 robotics and drone startups are expected to participate, showcasing humanoid robots, quadruped robot races, autonomous racing systems, warehouse drones, industrial AI robots and an AI Digital Twin Simulator of Bengaluru. The pavilion will also feature live demonstrations, interactive experiences, research displays and startup pitching opportunities.

The summit will host the second edition of the Future Makers Conclave, focusing on AI and DeepTech startups. The Startup Stages will feature discussions on building, scaling and financing technology ventures, alongside mentoring and pitching sessions. The Investor Summit will bring together venture capitalists, angel investors, family offices and other investment stakeholders.