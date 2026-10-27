Consumer redressal commission in Shivamogga fines Railways for lack of water on train

SHIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Shivamogga has directed Railway officials to refund a passenger’s ticket fare and pay Rs 15,000 towards compensation and legal expenses, citing a deficiency in service due to the lack of water in the train’s bathrooms.

The complaint was filed by Nagendra, a resident of the Public Works Department quarters in Basavanagudi who was travelling with 23 family members and relatives from Yeshwantpur to Shivamogga.

The group purchased general tickets for Rs 1,000 and was travelling on train No 6675 when they found that the bathrooms had no water supply.

Nagendra said he complained to the station master at Tumakuru railway station but received no response. The group then got off at Tumakuru and paid an additional Rs 1,760 to continue their journey on another express train.

After a notice seeking a refund of the ticket fare went unanswered, Nagendra approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service.

A bench comprising commission president T Shivanna and member BD Yogananda Bhandya directed the station master of South Western Railway in Bengaluru and the station master at Tumakuru to refund the original ticket fare of Rs 1,000, with interest at 6 per cent per annum from April 15, 2025.

The refund must be paid within 45 days of the order. If the officials fail to comply, the interest rate will increase to 10 per cent per annum until payment is completed.

The commission also ordered the respondents to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses within 45 days.