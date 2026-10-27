Don’t conduct KPSC exams until reforms done: Job aspirants

BENGALURU: Aspirants for the posts of Gazetted Probationers (Karnataka Administrative Service) on Monday demanded the postponement of the preliminary examination scheduled for November 15 by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to fill 319 positions.

The delegation, led by senior Congress leader VS Ugrappa, submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad at the Congress headquarters on Queens Road.

The memorandum seeks reforms in the KPSC and action on alleged irregularities in its functioning. It also urges the government to defer the examination until the recommendations of the House Committee headed by MLA RV Deshpande were implemented.

The Karnataka State Dalit Graduates Association, which drafted the memorandum, alleged that serious concerns over the functioning of the commission and allegations against some of its former office-bearers and members had undermined the confidence of aspirants.

Among the demands in the memorandum were structural and procedural reforms, including reducing the number of KPSC members from 14 to five, ensuring a transparent selection process for appointments to the commission and fixing accountability for errors in question papers and the award of grace marks.

The association suggested that if the recruitment could not be postponed, the government should consider conducting the examination through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to ensure transparency.