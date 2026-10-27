Dry spell in Karnataka till Nov 1: IMD

BENGALURU: As cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ brings heavy rainfall to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka is set to miss out on the showers, with the state likely to remain largely dry until November 1, weather officials said.

They also cautioned about the rise in daytime maximum temperatures and a dip in the nighttime. The IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature in Karnataka will be around 29-30 degrees Celsius and the minimum will dip to 18-19 degrees Celsius.

IMD Bengaluru, director, N Puviarasan said, “Dry weather will prevail for Karnataka for the next few days. Rainfall that Karnataka was experiencing due to the cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea, south of the Kerala coast and Gulf of Mannar, has now moved towards Tamil Nadu and merged with the cyclone. No rain is forecast till November 1.”

He added that due to clear skies and the prevailing northerly winds, the evening temperatures will now start to dip. According to IMD data, from October 1, the onset of the northeast monsoon, till October 26, the state has received 70.3mm rainfall against the normal forecast of 115.2mm, recording a 39% deficit.