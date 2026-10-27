Irregularities in weighing, MSP hike dominate meeting between Karnataka CM, sugar mill owners

BELAGAVI: Allegations of irregularities in sugarcane weighing and the demand for a hike in the MSP of sugar dominated a meeting between CM DK Shivakumar and sugar factory owners at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday. Former minister HK Patil alleged that sugarcane growers were being cheated in weighing at every sugar factory and expressed displeasure over the delay in implementing the government’s proposal to install automated, unmanned weighing machines at factory gates.
Speaking at the meeting, Patil said the government had repeatedly announced the installation of such machines to ensure transparency in cane weighing, but the proposal had yet to be implemented.Minister Satish Jarkiholi cited technical difficulties, saying it was challenging to install unmanned weighing systems at all locations.
A majority of sugar factory owners argued that an increase in the MSP of sugar was essential to enable them to pay farmers a higher price for sugarcane. They pointed out that the MSP had remained unchanged for several years and urged the Centre to increase it.
The factory owners also called for an increase in the quantity of ethanol procured from sugar mills, arguing that better realisation from sugar and ethanol sales would help them offer higher prices to cane growers.
The meeting also saw a proposal to bring cooperative sugar factories under government management. Indi MLA Yashavant Rayagouda Patil suggested that the government take over and operate his sugar factory in north Karnataka on a pilot basis. Citing the government’s reported financial assistance of Rs 50 crore to a cooperative sugar factory in Mandya district, he said a similar model could be tried in north Karnataka by taking over his factory.
Shivakumar responded with a smile, saying, “Let us see.”