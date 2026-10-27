Irregularities in weighing, MSP hike dominate meeting between Karnataka CM, sugar mill owners

A majority of sugar factory owners argued that an increase in the MSP of sugar was essential to enable them to pay farmers a higher price for sugarcane. They pointed out that the MSP had remained unchanged for several years and urged the Centre to increase it.

The factory owners also called for an increase in the quantity of ethanol procured from sugar mills, arguing that better realisation from sugar and ethanol sales would help them offer higher prices to cane growers.

The meeting also saw a proposal to bring cooperative sugar factories under government management. Indi MLA Yashavant Rayagouda Patil suggested that the government take over and operate his sugar factory in north Karnataka on a pilot basis. Citing the government’s reported financial assistance of Rs 50 crore to a cooperative sugar factory in Mandya district, he said a similar model could be tried in north Karnataka by taking over his factory.

Shivakumar responded with a smile, saying, “Let us see.”