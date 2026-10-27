Karnataka special home for children in conflict with law marks 15 years of reform, rehabilitation

BENGALURU: The Government Special Home (Detention Centre for Children in Conflict with Law), celebrated its 15th anniversary on Monday, marking 15 years of dedicated efforts towards the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of CCL. The special home is managed by ECHO Centre for Juvenile Justice making it the only such centre for CCL in India managed by an NGO. The institution provides residential care, counselling, education, vocational training and rehabilitation support to the inmates.

“We have 69 CCL at the centre, aged between 14 and 23 years. Some of them are now adults and that is because either their trial period was delayed beyond the prescribed time of four to six months or they were apprehended at a later stage,” said Founder-Director, ECHO, Anthony Sebastian.

The inmates at the special home have been convicted for crimes including murder, attempt to murder, theft, dacoity and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases by the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board. Out of the 69 inmates, more than 14 have been convicted under POCSO. The maximum term served is three years under the JJ Act.

“Because of poverty and adverse circumstances at home many children drop out of school and become vulnerable to committing crime, most often under adult influence.

Substance abuse is another vulnerability. Many children commit crimes under the influence of drugs and alcohol. It is our experience that if we provide a suitable opportunity or a second chance to CCL they can go back to the mainstream and be productive members of society,” added Sebastian.