Karnataka's final electoral rolls list 4.55 crore voters after SIR, nearly 1 crore names deleted

Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday, showing a reduction of nearly one crore voters following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The state has 4.55 crore voters on the final roll, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office.

The number of voters fell by 99.32 lakh from the pre-SIR count following the revision exercise.

The number of voters reduced by 99.32 lakh following the publication of the final rolls.

The state had 5,54,32,314 voters before the Special Intensive Revision. It now stands at 4,55,00,011.

According to the CEO's office, the final rolls comprise 2,25,40,493 male voters, 2,29,12,355 female voters and 2,841 third-gender electors.

Over 6.83 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age group, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)