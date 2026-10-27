Mysuru Palace is a govt property, says Yathindra

MYSURU: Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Monday criticised Mysuru Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar over her letter to the state government expressing disappointment over the conduct of Dasara and suggesting changes to the celebration.

Reacting to the letter, in which Pramoda Devi suggested holding cultural programmes during the first seven days of Dasara and keeping the palace premises free of government activities on Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami, Yathindra said both the Palace Board and the palace premises belonged to the government.

“Mysuru Palace belongs to the government. We have merely provided some space for the royal family to stay there out of respect and honour. That is all. We are not obtaining the Ambari for free. The government pays for it as well,” he said.

The minister said officials were in constant contact with the royal family. “If there were any issues, they could have communicated it directly with the government. How is it appropriate to suddenly release a letter to the media? They have not written a letter to the government. If necessary, we will send government representatives to meet them. We are open to discussing the actual problem,” he said.

Yathindra said the government would look into the issues raised by Pramoda Devi but would not accept all suggestions. “It is not feasible to conduct the Dasara celebrations for seven days as she suggested. The claim that the government’s celebration is ‘not Dasara’ is incorrect. Government-organised Dasara also has a history, and the government has been conducting the festival since 1972. We do not accept the assertion that this is not Dasara,” he said.