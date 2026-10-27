Nearly 1 crore names deleted; Karnataka's final electoral rolls list 4.5 crore voters

BENGALURU: Karnataka's final electoral roll was published on Tuesday as part of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR).

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) data, the total number of electors on October 27, 2026, in Karnataka is over 4.54 crore.

Data from CEO office shows that from the earlier total voters till the final rolls are released, over 99.7 lakh voters have been removed from the rolls.

There are also 44,322 voters in the state.

The total number of male voters in the state is now over 2.24 crore, and female voters are over 2.29 crore. The number of third-gender voters is 2,841.

Before the SIR exercise, Karnataka had 5,54,32,814 electors. The draft electoral roll published in August 2026 listed 4,46,35,975 voters, marking a significant decline from the pre-revision count.

The number of polling stations in the state has increased by 390 to 41,888, according to official data.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka was undertaken by the Election Commission of India to verify voter details and update the electoral database. The draft roll, published on August 24, excluded a large number of names compared with the earlier list, with officials citing categories such as absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters, as well as other ineligible entries.

During the claims and objections period, which ran until September 23, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office received nearly 19.5 lakh applications for inclusion, deletion and correction of voter details. The final electoral roll was published on October 27 after the revision process.

The SIR exercise has also drawn criticism from the ruling Congress in Karnataka and other Opposition parties, which have raised concerns over the process and the deletion of voters’ names.