Ugrappa targets own party govt over diversion of Valmiki funds, quota

BENGALURU: Former MP VS Ugrappa of the Congress on Monday criticised his own party’s government over the alleged diversion of funds meant for the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and warned of an agitation if the money was misused.

Speaking at the Valmiki Jayanti celebration and award presentation ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall, Ugrappa said funds meant for the community had been diverted to other states and called for accountability. “If the funds are misused, we must launch a struggle. We will fight against the government if money meant for the community is diverted,” he warned.

He questioned the progress made in distributing land to members of the Valmiki community over the past three years and urged the government to name the Bidar-Bengaluru National Highway after Maharshi Valmiki. He also called for the Valmiki awards to be conferred on deserving individuals who had made significant contributions to society.

On reservation, Ugrappa urged the State Government to lead an all-party delegation comprising MPs, MLAs and MLCs from SC, ST and other backward communities to meet PM Narendra Modi. He also called for an urgent appeal before the Supreme Court against the legal setback to Karnataka’s enhanced reservation and sought the inclusion of reservation laws in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to protect them from legal challenges.

Ugrappa said, “Reservation is not alms. It is a measure of social justice. The government must immediately lead an all-party delegation to the Centre and exert pressure on the PM.”