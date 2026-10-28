10-year plan ready with Rs 1Lcr projects: CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured legislators that funds have been allocated without any discrimination and that adequate resources have been provided to every Assembly constituency in the city.

Addressing city MLAs and MLCs during a meeting on Tuesday, he said if legislators submit proposals for urgent works in their constituencies, the government will act quickly to release the funds. He added that the Bengaluru Development Authority and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) are making substantial investments in the city’s infrastructure.

The government has also prepared a 10-year development plan, as Bengaluru will complete 500 years in 2037. The new projects will require about Rs 1 lakh crore.

The government aims to increase the Metro network from the current 96 km to 170 km by 2027. “The state government is committed to upgrading Bengaluru’s infrastructure and will give high priority to the city’s development,” he said and added that several major road projects are already under way to ease traffic in the city. These include a 40-km two-lane tunnel corridor, a 120-km elevated corridor and the upgrading of 1,500 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads.

Work has begun on a 2-km short tunnel at Hebbal. The 16.5-km North-South corridor is estimated to cost Rs 17,780 crore, of which the state government will invest Rs 7,000 crore. The 21-km East-West corridor will have two entry points. “The 120-km elevated corridor has been planned under National Highway standards at an estimated cost of Rs 23,165 crore. It has been divided into four categories, and corridors shorter than 10 km will be toll-free,” he said.