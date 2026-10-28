716 foreign nationals removed from voters' list in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India has deleted names of 716 foreign nationals from the voters’ list in Karnataka. In Bengaluru North City Corporation, 545 Nepal nationals were removed out of the total 583 ineligible voters.

In Dakshina Kannada district, names of 40 foreign nationals, including Nepal (17), the UK (2), Canada (5), Australia (6), the US (6) and one each from the Netherlands, South Africa, Ireland and Norway were deleted.

In Uttara Kannada, 22 two nationals from Nepal, Pakistan, the US and Bangladesh were removed from the list.

In Udupi, names of 44 foreign nationals were removed including those from Nepal, the US, the UK, France and Canada. Belgaum and Hassan also housed people from Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The EC officials found that nationals from the US, Dubai, Australia, England and Canada were living in Bengaluru North City corporation with voter IDs.

The Election Commission officials said, “These people were tracked when their 2002 mapping data was not found and their enumeration forms were being processed during the hearing exercise. These people had voters ID but were unable to share details of the school certificate, property documents and other listed documents.”