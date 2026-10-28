Aksharadaana looks to strengthen rural schools in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Seeking to address gaps in infrastructure and teaching in rural schools, Aksharadaana, a rural education initiative founded by Karnataka Kalashree awardee Revathi Kamath, plans to mobilise private donations to provide additional teachers, improve sanitation and strengthen learning facilities in government and aided schools across Karnataka.

Revathi Kamath said on Tuesday, Aksharadaana is set to be taken to the public under the Revathi Raghuram Charitable Foundation, so that many more rural students can learn in good digital classrooms, with sound infrastructure, clean toilets, health and hygiene.

The initiative builds on seven years of work at three schools in Mandya district, and starts with seeking monthly contributions of Rs 950 in India or $10 from overseas donors. “Aksharadaana focuses on three things: quality education, sanitation and hygiene.

Our first project under the initiative is at Parinitha Aided Higher Primary School in Hallagere, where plans include three classrooms, 25 toilets, drinking water facilities and salary support for teachers and attendants.

The organisation also plans to extend its work to North Karnataka, beginning with Laxmeshwar in Gadag district, followed by Haveri, Hubballi and Uttara Kannada,” Revathi said.

Anitha Dasappa, the initiative’s overseas representative, said contributions were being mobilised from people in India and abroad who wanted to support rural schools. Donors would be given project updates and could visit the schools to verify.

The organisation’s work in Mandya includes renovating Parinitha School in Hallagere, improving digital classrooms at Besagarahalli Government School and providing additional teachers at Bidarakote school.

Abhinandan Ballary said teachers would be selected by a panel of educators and the principal, with an emphasis on Kannada and English proficiency. Teachers could serve two or three schools within a 10-15km radius, allowing schools to access additional teaching support.