Congress media cell defends Kharge, says BJP attacked him too

BENGALURU: Responding to the outrage over AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent statement on PM Narendra Modi, Congress Media Cell chief Ramesh Babu listed BJP’s personal attacks against Kharge.

“On December 11, 2015, BJP MP Veerendra Singh attacked Kharge and other Congress leaders with defamatory statements, on December 20, 2022, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and others made defamatory statements in the Rajya Sabha against Kharge. On April 27, 2023, BJP leaders made defamatory remarks against Kharge, while on August 2, 2023, former Karnataka Home Minister and BJP leader Araga Jnanendra made remarks about Kharge’s complexion.’’

He said the office of Kharge carries considerable political and institutional significance, and his seniority deserve the same basic courtesy that should be extended to every leader, irrespective of party affiliation, Babu said.

“Respect for an opponent is not a sign of political weakness but a reflection of democratic maturity. BJP is entitled to criticise his words and seek an explanation, just as Congress leaders are entitled to question BJP leaders’ statements.

However, democratic accountability must be applied consistently and without selective outrage. Political differences are inevitable in a democracy, but personal hostility must never become a substitute for political debate, he added.