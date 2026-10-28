Dy CM Dr G Parameshwara admitted to hospital after heart rate increase

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara was admitted to Vydehi Hospital in Bengaluru at 11.50 am on Tuesday after he experienced a sudden increase in his heart rate at the inauguration of a badminton tournament at the Karnataka Badminton Association facility at Kanteerava Stadium.

He reportedly felt his heartbeat increasing and, accompanied by his staff, went to the nearby hospital for medical attention.

A family member said Parameshwara walked into the emergency ward himself. Doctors examined him and kept him under observation as a precaution.

Dr VK Srinivas, who briefed the media, said Parameshwara was stable with his heart rate, pulse and other vital parameters within normal limits. He said the DCM will remain under observation overnight, with doctors monitoring his condition until Wednesday.

Parameshwara posted on X that he experienced a slight increase in his heart rate during the badminton tournament’s inauguration and immediately went to the hospital as a precaution. “There is no need for anyone to worry. By God’s grace, my condition is now stable,” he said, thanking CM DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and others who enquired about his health.

He also requested the public not to visit the hospital to meet him, saying he did not want other patients to be inconvenienced.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, visited him. Several of Parameshwara’s cabinet colleagues, former minister HK Patil, KPCC president BK Hariprasad and MP Govind Karjol visited the hospital or enquired about his condition. Parameshwara’s wife Kannika, nephew Dr Prasanna, also a cardiologist, and other family members remained at the hospital. Noted cardiac surgeon Dr Tamim Ahmed also examined him.

Doctors are expected to continue monitoring him before deciding on further medical advice and discharge.