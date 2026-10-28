ED attaches Rs 23 cr worth assets in betting case involving Congress MLA KC Veerendra

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office, provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 23 crore under Prevention of

Money Laundering Act in a case pertaining to an “online betting and gambling extortion syndicate controlled by Congress MLA, KC Veerendra.” The ED stated that it has attached movable properties worth Rs 13,76,96,706 and immovable properties worth Rs 9,58,50,000, together worth Rs 23,35,46,706.

“The attachment has been made under the Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) No. 42/2026 dated October 23, 2026, representing the equivalent value of Proceeds of Crime (PoC) found in the possession of Veerendra, Gulshan Khattar and Neha Tandon,” the agency stated.

The probe was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs alleging cheating by personation, criminal conspiracy and extortion through online betting and gambling platforms.

“The investigation carried has revealed that Veerendra and his associates operated illegal online betting platforms, including King567 through a network of payment gateways, shell companies and mule accounts, whereby players were induced to deposit funds and were subsequently cheated through manipulated betting operations and blocked withdrawals.

The suspected proceeds derived from the scheduled offences that were allegedly layered through complex financial transactions and utilised for acquisition of assets and personal enrichment, leading to registration of ECIR,” the agency explained.