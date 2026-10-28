In worst-hit Hombal of Gadag district, farmers on verge of desperation

@HOMBAL (GADAG DISTRICT) : One of the worst drought-hit regions in the state is Hombal. There has been little rainfall in Hombal and surrounding areas in Gadag district since January. Farmers have left the fields empty. Some of them have spread sand on top soil hoping that if it rains, pebbles and sand will not let moisture evaporate.

Prakash Annigeri, a native of Gadag, is a dejected man. He has a four-acre farm in Hombal where he has been growing Malaysian custard apples and coconuts for the past two years with the support of his brothers. This year, drought has upset his plans. If it rains in the coming days, Annigeri may be able to salvage the situation.

Annigeri and farmers of his ilk have faced consecutive losses in the last three years. In 2024 and 2025, the region got excess rain and crops decayed due to water standing in the farms. This year, there has been hardly any rainfall in the region.

Annigeri, a former driver with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, took up full-time farming after Covid. But his chief concern is irregular rain. Sometimes it is too heavy and in some seasons, hardly any drop. He tried his luck with brinjal, tomato and other vegetables three years ago and got a good yield. He also had plans to shift to commercial crops, but they were scuppered by excess rain and drought.

The crop loss has left Annigeri and other farmers in a financial mess. They want the State and Central governments to step up with compensation.