Karnataka MLC polls: Congress whitewashed as opposition sweeps all 4 seats

BENGALURU: In a setback to the Congress in Karnataka, the party lost the elections to four seats in the Legislative Council, with the opposition JD(S) wresting one segment from the ruling party and its ally BJP retaining three.

The JD(S) wrested the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency from Congress, according to officials on Wednesday.

Although the outcome may not have a bearing on the Congress government's stability, it is being seen as a result of BJP-JD(S) opposition consolidation and some kind of a moral victory for the bloc.

The BJP has registered victory in North-East Teachers', South-East Graduates' and West Graduates' constituencies, defeating the Congress candidates.

While the results of Bengaluru Teachers' and North-East Teachers' constituencies were declared on Tuesday, the counting continued overnight in the other two segments, officials said.

All the four MLC seats went to polls on October 23, in which ballot papers were used as per practice.

In the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency, JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath, backed by the BJP, defeated sitting Congress MLC Puttanna, who sought re-election, by a margin of 908 votes.

Ranganath secured 10,810 votes against Puttanna's 9,902, officials said.

In the North-East Teachers' Constituency, BJP's sitting MLC Shashil G Namoshi defeated Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur, officials said.

This was his fifth victory from the segment, which covers Kalaburagi, the home turf of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and neighbouring districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, according to party sources.

Namoshi won by a margin of 3,297 votes, by securing 15,596 votes, while Mattur got 12,299 votes.

In the South-East Graduates' Constituency, BJP candidate K M Suresh has registered victory against Congress nominee Shashi Hulikunte Mutt.

He won by a margin of 23,098 votes.