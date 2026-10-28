Karnataka Pharma retailers seek clarity on drug ad curbs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pharma Retailers & Distributors Organisation (KPRDO) has urged the Union Health Ministry to clearly define the proposed restrictions on advertisements of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs, seeking safeguards for routine business transactions and professional communications within the pharmaceutical supply chain.

KPRDO said it supported strict action against misleading drug advertisements but expressed concern that the proposed amendment does not define what constitutes an advertisement, or specify which communications would require prior approval.

The organisation sought clarity on whether routine business documents, including price lists, product catalogues, quotations, invoices and stock availability statements exchanged between licensed pharmaceutical establishments, would come under the restrictions.

KPRDO said the absence of clear definitions could lead to differing interpretations by pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, retailers and drug regulatory authorities. It warned that treating routine business documents as advertisements could increase compliance costs