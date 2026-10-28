NDA leaders confident of power shift in Karnataka in 2028

BENGALURU: The NDA leaders on Tuesday expressed confidence that BJP-JDS alliance’s victory in the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency election to the Legislative Council signalled a change of government in Karnataka in 2028. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy described the victory as historic, saying it demonstrated the strength of the alliance and marked the beginning of a new political phase in the state. He thanked workers from both the parties. He said the teachers had voted against the misuse of money and muscle power.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the victory reflected the alliance’s unity, the hard work of party workers and the faith reposed in it by the teaching community. He congratulated the winners. N Ravikumar, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said graduates and teachers had decisively rejected Congress.

The results reflected widespread public anger and disillusionment with the state government, he said. He also stated that effective coordination between BJP and JDS had contributed to the victory and expressed confidence that the two parties would jointly take on Congress in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Adding to this, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said teachers’ support for NDA, despite the Congress using money and power has increased the alliance’s responsibility.