Tripartite pact proposed to balance interests of farmers, sugar units in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said sugarcane farmers were justified in demanding a fair price for their produce, but stressed the need to balance the interests of farmers and sugar factories. The State Government is making efforts to resolve the issues through coordination between the two sides, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the government guesthouse in Belagavi before leaving for Bengaluru on Tuesday, Shivakumar said a meeting had been held until late night to discuss the problems faced by sugarcane growers and sugar factories.

“Farmers are the wealth of the nation, and their livelihoods must be protected. Farmers and sugar factories depend on each other, so the interests of both must be taken into account,” the Chief Minister further said.

Representatives of around 80 sugar factories in Karnataka had raised their concerns during the meeting. They pointed out that sugar prices had not increased significantly over the past decade. The delay in commencing crushing operations had also raised concerns about sugarcane drying up in the fields.

The factory representatives further said they were unable to secure loans from nationalised banks and were therefore forced to borrow from cooperative institutions at higher interest rates.