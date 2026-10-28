Winter session in Belagavi from December 7?

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has tentatively scheduled a 10-day winter session of both Houses of the state legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, beginning December 7, 2026.

In a letter dated October 27, Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh informed the Secretary in-charge of the Karnataka Legislative Council and

Assembly Secretariat that the dates were discussed at the Cabinet meeting held on October 15.

The Secretariat has been asked to begin the necessary preparations.

The letter says the dates are “tentatively” fixed, so the schedule is still subject to formal notification by the Governor, as is usual for summoning a session.

“We have tentatively decided to hold the session in Belagavi from December 7. It has not been officially announced yet. We will make all necessary preparations to hold the session effectively and also to discuss issues relevant to North Karnataka,” Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed told The New Indian Express.

The opposition BJP and JDS which virtually washed away the previous session are expected to pressurise the Ruling party on regional issues, and issues of farmers distress, irrigation, flood relief and insufficient development projects.

The ruling party will want to show that the Belagavi session is more than ceremonial, with substantive debate and legislation on the region’s needs.