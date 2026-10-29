Bengaluru citizens serve legal notice to government over cracker violations

BENGALURU: A group of citizens in Bengaluru has served a legal notice on the Karnataka government, police department, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), and GBA, alleging repeated violations of firecracker regulations during the 10-day Ganesha festival and seeking stricter enforcement ahead of Deepavali.

The notice, issued on October 20, calls for surprise inspections of suspected warehouses, unauthorised storage facilities and retail outlets, seizure of prohibited firecrackers and legal action against violators. The citizens have sought clear public advisories on permissible firecrackers and the timings for bursting them.

Environmentalist and civic activist Vinod Jacob said, “We need the Government of Karnataka to follow the law. What is being sold in the name of green crackers is not genuinely green. Proper checks and balances must be put in place and compliance must be monitored across all festivals, including Christmas and New Year. This is not only about noise pollution; it is also about air pollution and the resulting spike in lung infections among children, senior citizens, and animals.”

The citizens urged Karnataka’s authorities to act proactively, monitor the sale and movement of prohibited fireworks.