CM DK Shivakumar eyes Swiss role in tunnel infrastructure

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday highlighted the scope for collaboration between Swiss companies and Karnataka in tunnel infrastructure during a meeting with Swiss ambassador Maya Tissafi on Wednesday. The duo held talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Shivakumar urged Swiss companies to explore new investment opportunities in the state and particularly emphasised the need for the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM) to invest in Karnataka. He highlighted the state’s potential to support sustainable investments, promote industrial growth and create employment opportunities.

Tissafi emphasised the potential for establishing a world-class hospitality training institution in Karnataka, drawing on the experience of globally renowned hospitality education institutions, including those in the Geneva region.

Tissafi highlighted the importance of organising study tours to Switzerland to facilitate exchanges on cultural heritage, enabling Karnataka to benefit from Swiss practices while showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage. She also invited the CM to attend the AI Summit scheduled to be held in Davos, Switzerland, in 2027.