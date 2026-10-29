Congress to formulate strategy to counter NDA, says BK Hariprasad

BENGALURU: KPCC president BK Hariprasad admitted that JDS aligning with BJP poses a threat to the Congress, and they would formulate the party’s strategy accordingly. “It has become clear that the BJP cannot defeat us on its own; that is why they have brought Kumaraswamy to the forefront. We will devise a strategy to counter it,” he told reporters. Hariprasad said that they will hold meetings with Congress district unit presidents and analyse the reasons for the defeat in the council polls.

The KPCC chief said he will not dwell on the reasons for the defeat. “We accept it with humility. We will deliberate on how to strengthen the party in this constituency,” he said. The party had announced the candidates 10 months ago, and all the leaders worked hard, he said.

Responding to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s assertion that the defeat was caused by sting operations and a change in leadership, he said, “Success has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan. A change in leadership is not the reason for this.”

On the local body elections, Hariprasad said they will be held by December 31, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive.

On SIR, the Congress leader said they have records of exactly how many names were deleted from each polling booth. “I am visiting all districts and taluks. We will undertake the task of adding voters’ names back to the electoral rolls using Form 6” he said.