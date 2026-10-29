Drought: CM DK Shivakumar plans to meet PM Modi in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday that he will seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to be in Bengaluru on November 15, to submit a memorandum to him seeking drought relief to the state.

Modi is expected to be in Bengaluru to inaugurate Metro’s new line. Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar said that his government has urged the Centre to hold a meeting on drought relief.

“The PM is expected to be in Bengaluru on November 15 to inaugurate the Metro line, I will request for an appointment. He was scheduled to visit Mysuru, but postponed it due to Dasara. I will request for an appointment with the PM to meet an all-party delegation during his Bengaluru visit,” he said. He said the state government has released compensation to the districts affected by drought.

A scrutiny of beneficiaries is on. Once it is done, compensation will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, he added. On whether the state government has any objections to the final electoral roll released by the Election Commission, he said the commission has accepted its objection regarding Form 7.