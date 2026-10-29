Drought-hit Karnataka farmer sells gold worth Rs 6 lakh to repay debt

DUGGATTI, HARAPANAHALLI, HOSAPETE : For Karibasappa, 50, at Duggatti in Vijayanagara district, drought not only withered his crops but also wiped out years of savings, forcing him to part with 50 grams of gold worth around Rs 6 lakh to repay his debts. Karibasappa had borrowed money from a private finance company to grow maize and cotton on his four-acre land.

Like many farming families in the drought-hit region, he had invested in cultivation with the expectation that rainfall would sustain the crops and provide enough income to meet household expenses and repay borrowings.

The failure of crops has placed families in a difficult position, as agricultural income remains uncertain while loans taken for seeds, fertilisers and other cultivation expenses still have to be repaid. For small and marginal farmers, the absence of an adequate harvest can quickly turn a seasonal setback into a prolonged financial crisis.

The crisis also highlights how drought affects rural households beyond their fields. When crops fail, families are forced to make difficult choices, including postponing essential expenses and using their savings to meet immediate financial needs.

With rainfall falling short of expectations, farmers in the region are facing uncertainty over their livelihoods.

For Karibasappa’s family, the failed harvest has already come at a heavy price, taking away not just the expected agricultural income but also gold worth Rs 6 lakh that had been accumulated over the years.

All seven taluks in Vijayanagara district are hit by drought, prompting the district administration to intensify measures to mitigate the hardship faced by farmers and rural residents.