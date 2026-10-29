Is Oct 2026 a harbinger of May 2028?

BENGALURU: “Ballot paper or EVM, the people’s choice remains clear,” read BJP’s Facebook post after NDA took all four Karnataka Legislative Council seats and left the ruling Congress with none. The social media post was directly aimed at Congress and other opposition parties, which are complaining for long about electronic voting machines, SIR etc. The victory of NDA candidates is convincing.

In Bangalore Teachers’ constituency, JDS’ AP Ranganath trailed Congress’ Puttanna by nearly 200 first-preference votes in round one, then overturned the deficit to win by close to 1,000 first preference votes after round four.

In Southeast Graduates’, the largest of the four constituencies, BJP’s KM Suresh beat Congress’ Shashi Hulikuntemutt by about 24,000 votes, a decisive margin.

In West Graduates’, SV Sankanur won by a little over 9,000 votes. In Northeast Teachers’, BJP’s Shashil Namoshi again beat Sharanappa Mathur, whom he had defeated six years ago.

The Congress’ defence came from its media cell chief and former MLC Ramesh Babu. “These seats have been contested for 30 or 40 years, and Congress polled more votes this time than in any of the past six-seven elections,” he said.

While earlier contests were triangular, this one was straight. “It is a story of how two parties opposing Congress combined forces,” he said. This proved that the BJP-JDS alliance can convert two partial vote bases into one winning bloc, at least among the educated, organised electorate of graduates and teachers. But can it work for the state and general elections is the big question.

For Congress, a rising vote share that still produces zero seats is the most frustrating outcome. It suggests that the party is growing but not fast enough to beat a consolidated opposition.