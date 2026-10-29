Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 8 per litre hike in milk procurement price, effective November 1

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday has approved an Rs 8-per-litre hike in milk procurement prices, of which Rs 7 will go directly to dairy farmers and Rs 1 will be allocated to milk unions to meet operational expenses, including packaging and transportation.

The revised rates will come into effect on November 1, Bengaluru Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krish Byre Gowda said while briefing press after the cabinet meeting.

With the revision, the procurement price paid to farmers will increase from Rs 35 to Rs 42 per litre. Including the existing state government incentive of Rs 5 per litre, farmers will effectively receive Rs 47 per litre.

The price revision is also expected to increase the retail price of milk to around Rs 54 per litre, although the final selling price will be decided by the respective milk unions, taking into account factors such as fat and solids-not-fat (SNF) content.

Gowda said the decision was taken in view of the distress faced by dairy farmers amid severe drought conditions, rising input costs and a decline in milk procurement.

“About 228 taluks have been affected by drought, and the El Niño effect and summer conditions have also affected milk production. Daily milk procurement has declined by around 10 lakh litres. In this situation, it is our responsibility to support dairy farmers,” he said.

He said dairy farmers had been demanding a revision in procurement prices and had staged protests in Bengaluru. The government had held several rounds of discussions with the milk unions and concerned ministers before arriving at the decision.

“Farmers were demanding an increase of Rs 10 per litre. After examining their demand and the financial implications, the Cabinet decided to increase the price by Rs 8 per litre, of which Rs 7 will go to farmers and Rs 1 to milk unions,” Gowda said.

He said the Rs 1 allocated to milk unions would help them meet the rising costs of packaging, transportation, fuel and other operational expenses.