Karnataka Government plans exclusive layouts for service personnel

BENGALURU: The state government has directed revenue officials to identify government land at district, taluk and gram panchayat levels to develop residential layouts exclusively for serving and retired service personnel, as part of its efforts to address delays in allotment of sites.

According to a Government Order issued on October 27, the officials have been instructed to identify government land and create a land bank for allotment of residential sites to service personnel.

Depending on the availability of land and the number of applicants, layouts would be developed. The government is also contemplating allotting sites to eligible service personnel under the Bhoo Guarantee scheme across the state.

A Revenue Department circular stated that the Karnataka Land Grant Rules, 1969, provide for grant of agricultural land to service personnel. However, the shortage of agricultural land has prompted the government to provide residential sites as an alternative to service personnel. The government has initiated steps to implement the Sainik Samman scheme to facilitate allotment of residential sites to serving personnel and ex-servicemen.

Rajendar Kumar Kataria, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, said the issue has been taken seriously by the Lokayukta and courts. He directed the officials to ensure that applications submitted by service personnel, including offline applications, are uploaded to the designated portal to facilitate their processing.

He said if a large number of applicants belong to one particular village, gram panchayat or town, the officials could develop a residential layout in such places to provide them sites.