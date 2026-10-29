Koppal administration takes over Anjanadri temple

KOPPAL: The Koppal district administration on Wednesday broke open the locks of the offices at the Anjanadri Hill Hanuman Temple, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, and took control of the premises.

The move came after chief priest Vidyadas Baba had earlier broken the locks and taken possession of the offices in connection with the temple’s administration. A heated exchange of words took place between the officials and the Baba during the operation.

Until October 2018, the Anjanadri temple was managed by a trust under the leadership of chief priest Vidyadas Baba. Following differences between the trust and Baba, the district administration brought the temple under the control of the Department of Religious Endowments in October 2018.

Challenging the move, Baba approached the court. In October 2026, the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court reportedly held that the order bringing the temple under the control of the Department of Religious Endowments was illegal and quashed the government’s order taking over its administration.

Following the court’s order, Baba visited Anjanadri Hill on October 8, locked the offices of the Department of Religious Endowments located inside the temple premises, sent the district administration’s staff out and took control of the temple’s administration. He also appointed new staff members of his own.