Law on officialism, but red-tapism stops law’s operation: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: "The state, which enacted the law to bring order and accountability into governmental litigation, has itself failed to demonstrate fidelity to its mandate. The irony is unmistakable: the State enacted a law to arrest red-tapism, but red-tapism appears to have arrested the operation of the law", the Karnataka High Court observed, for extraordinary delay in filing the appeals beyond the limitation period, that too by the Department of Law, Justice and Human Rights and Karnataka State Law University (KSLU).

It noted that Karnataka is not bereft of a statutory framework governing the conduct of its litigation as it has enacted the Karnataka Conduct of Government Litigation Act, 2023, with the object of ensuring efficiency, responsibility and expedition in the conduct of governmental litigation before courts and statutory tribunals.

It said a law enacted by the state cannot remain a mere ornament in the statute book, commanding obedience from everyone except its own author.

The state must be the first to honour the discipline of the law that it has chosen to enact. It is expected to be a model litigant, not a privileged procrastinator, it added.

A division bench of Justices M Nagaprasanna and Hema Kulkarni made these observations, dismissing the three appeals filed by the state government, secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Human Rights and another appeal filed by KSLU in 2026, challenging the order passed by a single judge concerning the appointments, for extraordinary delay in filing them. The appeals before the division bench were delayed by 626 days, 1,099 days, 466 days and 548 days, respectively.