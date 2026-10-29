Pink Line elevated stretch gets safety nod, PM Modi may open it

BENGALURU: The 7.5-km elevated section of Namma Metro’s Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) on Wednesday, bringing it a step closer to launch.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the state was ready to launch services once the Centre provides a date for the inauguration.

“We are happy to obtain the clearance from the CMRS for the elevated portion of the Pink Line. After considerable effort, we now have the safety sanction. We are ready to launch public service as soon as the Government of India gives a date for inauguration. We have already written to them requesting the date,” he said.

He added that the government was looking forward to inaugurating the elevated section and expanding the Namma Metro network to improve public transport.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Bengaluru on November 15 to inaugurate the section.