Poor GOP show in four states with just one MLC seat

BENGALURU/MUMBAI/PATNA/LUCKNOW : Congress suffered a setback in the biennial Legislative Council elections as the party lost all but one seat. The BJP and its allies won 16 of the 28 seats that went to polls on October 23 in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

In Congress-ruled Karnataka, the BJP-led NDA swept all four seats.

Of the five MLC seats in Maharashtra, NCP-SP won two seats, while BJP and Shiv Sena won one seat each. Congress claimed its candidate, MLC Abhijit Wanjari, defeated BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale in Nagpur Graduates’ constituency.

Of the eight seats in Bihar, BJP won three while the JD(U), RJD-1, and Jan Suraaj won one seat each. The remaining two seats went to independents.

Notably, Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party made its debut in the Bihar Legislative Council with its candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeating sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha in Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency.

In Uttar Pradesh, where results have been declared for nine of the 11 seats, the BJP won six seats while the Samajwadi Party secured three. Results of two seats are awaited.