Results signal NDA win in Karnataka in 2028, says BY Vijayendra

MYSURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday said the victory of NDA candidates in all four Legislative Council constituencies indicated that good days were ahead for the party and said that the NDA would form the government in the state after the 2028 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters at ‘Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy’ event in Mysuru on Wednesday, Vijayendra thanked graduates and teacher voters for backing the BJP-JDS alliance and congratulated the winning candidates.

He said the results had triggered several political interpretations, claiming that the Congress government was under the illusion created by its guarantee schemes and was intoxicated by power.

He accused the State Government of failing to address farmers’ concerns, provide drought relief and create employment.

Vijayendra accused LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create instability in the country out of his ambition to become Prime Minister. Pointing out that the elections were conducted using ballot papers, he said the Congress had lost despite the voting method it had advocated, alleging that the party lacked faith in electoral institutions.

“The results must reach the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Rahul Gandhi. The NDA will certainly form the government in Karnataka next time. No negative forces can stop it,” he said.