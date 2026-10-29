Vision Group aims to improve healthcare sector, says Minister UT Khader

BENGALURU: A Vision Group comprising medical experts will be constituted to improve efficiency in the healthcare sector, Health Minister UT Khader said on Wednesday. He was speaking after unveiling a neurosurgical robotic system at Brains Hospital, to mark World Trauma Awareness Day and World Stroke Awareness Day.

Khader stressed the importance of preventive healthcare and said doctors should create greater public awareness about measures to avoid illness. “It is better to take preventive measures to avoid illness than to seek medical treatment after falling ill. Greater awareness among mothers, in particular, would help build a healthier society,” he said.

He added that the government would not hesitate to introduce stricter regulations to ensure access to clean water, clean air and safe food. Former minister and Karnataka State Scouts Commissioner PGR Sindhia said the government and medical community should work together to improve healthcare facilities in Bengaluru, and ensure a healthier population.

Neurosurgeon Dr Venkataramana said the neurosurgical robot, imported from Taiwan, was the first of its kind to be installed in a hospital in India. The technology would help doctors treat lesions and other abnormalities deep within the brain more effectively. It is expected to reduce the risk of death and disability, he said.

The Kannada translation of two books by Dr Venkataramana, originally written in English, ‘Medulina Aaghata – Satya Haagu Mithya’ and ‘Golden Hour’ were released at the event.