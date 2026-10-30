Fire stations in all taluks, major hoblis: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to establish fire stations in all taluks and major hoblis across the state to ensure faster response to fire accidents and other emergencies, said Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday.

“The government is committed to strengthening the Fire and Emergency Services Department by providing the necessary infrastructure, facilities and financial assistance,” the minister said while inaugurating the 2nd All India Fire Services Sports Meet–2026 at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Fire and Emergency Services Academy on Bannerghatta Road.

The proposed expansion is in line with the Union government’s vision of establishing fire stations in every taluk across the country. The initiative is expected to improve emergency response and enable fire personnel to reach people in distress more quickly.