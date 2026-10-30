Karnataka Freedom of Religion Act: representatives call to repeal it, urge stronger hate speech laws

BENGALURU: Representatives of religious minority communities, civil society organisations and human rights advocates have called on the Karnataka government to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, and to strengthen enforcement of laws against hate speech and hate crimes.
The demand was issued in a press release from the Archdiocese of Bangalore. It was signed by Archbishop of Bangalore Peter Machado and Mohammed Yahya Damudi, convener of the Karnataka Rajya Muslim Okkoota (KRMO).
The statement describes the 2022 law, commonly known as the anti-conversion law, as an "unacceptable constitutional overreach" that must be repealed in full. It argues that the Act goes beyond regulating religious conversion and "casts suspicion" on the existence, identity and expression of faith of religious minorities, particularly Christians.
The signatories cite Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees every individual freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion. They say the law’s "sweeping restrictions and intrusive procedures" risk turning that freedom into "an activity exercised under the shadow of criminal prosecution."
"Religious freedom cannot meaningfully exist where individuals and communities must constantly defend the legitimacy of their faith and religious practices against suspicion of criminal wrongdoing," the statement said.
It urged the state to honour what it called its "promise and commitment" to repeal the Act. Karnataka, it said, could set "an important precedent for other states."
The groups also asked the government to review and strengthen the legal framework on hate speech and hate crimes, including through "necessary legislative amendments." They cited a growing concern over hate speech, communal incitement and hostility directed at religious minorities and other vulnerable communities.
The statement acknowledged that existing criminal laws already contain provisions on incitement, communal hostility and threats. It said effective enforcement was the issue, and that the absence of timely investigation, prosecution and accountability "can allow unlawful conduct to continue." It added that any changes must remain consistent with the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and expression.
The third demand concerns promises made in the Congress government’s election manifesto. The statement refers to laws and policies brought in by the "government," including:
the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020
the scrapping of the "Category 2B" reservation for Muslims through a Government Order issued by the state Cabinet on March 27, 2023
the Land Reforms Act amendment bill
the four Labour Codes
The signatories said these policies continue to affect the livelihoods of a large section of people and create "a sense of insecurity among the marginalized sections." They called the changes "ill-motivated," with long-term effects on society and development. They urged the government to repeal them and to "develop a balanced and constitutionally compliant framework."