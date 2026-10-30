Karnataka Freedom of Religion Act: representatives call to repeal it, urge stronger hate speech laws

BENGALURU: Representatives of religious minority communities, civil society organisations and human rights advocates have called on the Karnataka government to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, and to strengthen enforcement of laws against hate speech and hate crimes.

The demand was issued in a press release from the Archdiocese of Bangalore. It was signed by Archbishop of Bangalore Peter Machado and Mohammed Yahya Damudi, convener of the Karnataka Rajya Muslim Okkoota (KRMO).

The statement describes the 2022 law, commonly known as the anti-conversion law, as an "unacceptable constitutional overreach" that must be repealed in full. It argues that the Act goes beyond regulating religious conversion and "casts suspicion" on the existence, identity and expression of faith of religious minorities, particularly Christians.

The signatories cite Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees every individual freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion. They say the law’s "sweeping restrictions and intrusive procedures" risk turning that freedom into "an activity exercised under the shadow of criminal prosecution."

"Religious freedom cannot meaningfully exist where individuals and communities must constantly defend the legitimacy of their faith and religious practices against suspicion of criminal wrongdoing," the statement said.