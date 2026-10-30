Karnataka government appoints Chetan Singh Rathore as new SIT chief in Sowjanya rape and murder case

MANGALURU: State government has appointed Chetan Singh Rathore, IGP, CID, Bengaluru as the new chief of the Special Investigation Team(SIT) formed for reinvestigation into sensational Sowjanya rape and murder case.

The decision comes after previous chief IGP N Shashi Kumar wrote to the government to relieve him from the post. State government issued the order appointing Chetan Singh as new SIT chief on Friday, October 30.

There were allegations from a section of people with questions on integrity on the ongoing investigation claiming that Shashi Kumar was close to the Dharmasthala temple administration and they had also made corruption allegations against him at the time of him serving as commissioner of Mangaluru City.

In addition, State government has also replaced additional superintendent of police Venkatesh Prasanna upon his request and has appointed Srinidhi, additional superintendent of police, Hassan as one of the SIT members.