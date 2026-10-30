Karnataka High Court lets off BDA officials involved in conspiracy

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the criminal proceedings pending before the trial court against five accused, including M Inder Kumar, claimed to be a movie producer, based on the complaint filed by the vigilance wing of the special task force of BDA.

The agency alleged that Inder Kumar and others are creating allotment letters of sites pertaining to HBR and HRBR layouts in collusion with BDA officials, as if the BDA has allotted them sites, allegedly collecting lakhs of rupees. “There is not a single victim in the case.

For the purpose of ascertaining forgery, no document is sent to the forensic science laboratory. The BDA officials allegedly involved in the conspiracy were left off. No sanction is granted to prosecute those public servants. Insofar as the present offences are concerned against the petitioners, they are not even met even to its semblance”, the court observed.

Noting that while quashing the proceedings, the high court indicated that proceedings will take place only after receipt of the sanction from the competent authority and was being placed before the trial court. However, even to-date no order granting sanction to prosecute the officials of the BDA has been placed before me, and the submission is that it is not placed before the trial court also.

Therefore, quashing of proceedings against BDA officials, accused Nos. 1 and 10 to 17 has become final, the court noted. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petitions filed in 2022 and 2023 by the accused M Inder Kumar, a movie producer, Vinod Raj C, a broker of BDA, Naveen Kumar, computer operator in BDA, Mohan Kumar, computer operator in a private firm, and Lakshmankumar H R, Joint Secretary of the Karnataka Dalita Kendra, challenging the legality of the registration of the crime and filing of the charge sheet against them.