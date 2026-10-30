Karnataka: Inspection finds expired vaxes at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences

BELAGAVI: Expired vaccines, including those for anti-rabies, worth lakhs of rupees were found in a pharmacy of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) during a surprise inspection by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa on Thursday.

Expressing concern over the stockpile of expired vaccines, he directed officials to submit a comprehensive report explaining why the vaccines had remained in storage beyond their expiry dates and initiate action against those found responsible for negligence.

He stressed the need for regular monitoring of expiry dates of medicines and vaccines and adequate safeguards to ensure that expired stocks were not distributed or used, given the risks to public health.