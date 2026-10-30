Karnataka to revisit job quota bill for Kannadigas: Lad

BENGALURU: The State Government is committed to pursuing legislation to provide job reservations for Kannadigas in the private sector, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said here on Thursday, indicating that the proposal, under active consideration for the past three years, would be taken forward after consultations with other departments.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Lad said there had been no outright opposition to the proposal within the government, but discussions with other departments were necessary before proceeding.

“I don’t think they (IT/BT department) have objected to it. There is no objection as such,” he said. Emphasising that the proposal had not been abandoned, Lad said, “In the last three years also, it has been there, it has been actively there. We’ll implement it at the right time.”

The government’s renewed focus comes nearly 18 months after the Cabinet approved the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024. The Bill was put on hold following objections from industry representatives over the proposed quotas and their potential impact on businesses, particularly the technology sector.

The original draft proposed reserving 50% of management positions and 70% to 75% of non-management positions for local candidates in private establishments. It also envisaged 100% reservation for Kannadigas in Group C and D posts in private industries.